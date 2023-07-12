UBS Group Trims Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Target Price to GBX 1,550

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.26) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($14.18) to GBX 1,080 ($13.89) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($17.39) to GBX 1,404 ($18.06) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Stock Performance

HCXLF stock remained flat at $14.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.