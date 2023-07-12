UBS Group Trims Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Target Price to GBX 1,550

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.26) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($14.18) to GBX 1,080 ($13.89) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($17.39) to GBX 1,404 ($18.06) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hiscox Stock Performance

HCXLF stock remained flat at $14.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.