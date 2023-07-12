Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 55,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 32,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

TUWOY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.72) to GBX 51 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 49 ($0.63) to GBX 53 ($0.68) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

