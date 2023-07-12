Trxade Group (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.30

Trxade Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TRXD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 47349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Trxade Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $499.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,289.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The company offers Web based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com and InventoryRx.com, which are Web-based pharmaceutical marketplaces; Pharmabayonline that provides access to proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics to the United States-based independent pharmacies, pharmaceutical shortage databases, proposed governmental reimbursement benchmarks comparison and analysis, and a proprietary suggested national retail drug benchmark; and RxGuru, a service-based desktop software application, which provides daily drug pricing and analytics to the independent pharmacists.

