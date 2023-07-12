Tribe Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $146.32 million and $133,480.47 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,889,240 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

