Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1,104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,585 shares during the quarter. GitLab makes up approximately 5.4% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of GitLab worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,879,000 after buying an additional 361,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.41.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,356. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.17. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,313,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,274 shares of company stock worth $2,758,812. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

