Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1,015.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,380,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,166,618 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 7.7% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $170,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 222,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 6,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 80,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 341,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 305,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

EFA stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.10. 4,468,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,144,906. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

