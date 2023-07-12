Tiedemann Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $10.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $892.70. 994,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,257. The company has a market capitalization of $368.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $776.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.32.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

