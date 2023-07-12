Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,705 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,265. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

