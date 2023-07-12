Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.37

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 1011230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Thor Explorations in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Thor Explorations Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.23.
About Thor Explorations
Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
