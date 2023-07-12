Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.78 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $246.48 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,205,304,962 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

