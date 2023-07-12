The Goldman Sachs Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $495.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.41.

Shares of NVDA opened at $424.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.81.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

