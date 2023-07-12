Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.85. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

