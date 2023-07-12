Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. Terra has a market cap of $185.21 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000917 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002534 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 319,574,074 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

