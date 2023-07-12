TD Securities Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$70.00

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTY. CIBC raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.83.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY traded up C$2.89 on Wednesday, hitting C$66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.50 and a 12 month high of C$73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.70 million. Analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.