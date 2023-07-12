TD Securities Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MTY. CIBC raised shares of MTY Food Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.83.

MTY traded up C$2.89 on Wednesday, hitting C$66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.58. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.50 and a 12 month high of C$73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.70 million. Analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

