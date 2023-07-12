Synairgen (LON:SNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.60

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.25 ($0.09), with a volume of 364576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.85 ($0.09).

Synairgen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.68. The company has a market capitalization of £14.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of -2.21.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

