Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.51 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

In related news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $28,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Superior Industries International news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $28,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 66,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,196,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,984,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 68,117 shares of company stock valued at $241,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

