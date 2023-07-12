Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.82.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 76.52% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.51 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
