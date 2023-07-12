Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Shares Up 2.6%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 765,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 416% from the average session volume of 148,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Superior Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$24.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.27 million for the quarter. Superior Gold had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.0202614 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. The company also sells silver. It owns and operates Plutonic gold mine located in Western Australia; and holds a 100% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

