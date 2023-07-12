Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 352 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Comcast by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 16,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 22,548 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 855,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 199,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Comcast by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.20. 5,396,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,839,043. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

