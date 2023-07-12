Sunflower Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. 21,499,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,789,262. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

