Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $374,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.08. 1,785,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,940. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $111.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

