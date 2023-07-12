Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

