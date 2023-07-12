Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $195,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,129,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,264,982. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

