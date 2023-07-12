StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ORN opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Orion Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,561,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 677,328 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 266,381 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Orion Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,868,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 230,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $557,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

