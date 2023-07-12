StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oragenics by 388.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

