StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.