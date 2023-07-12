Stevens Capital Partners Sells 587 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stevens Capital Partners decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Stevens Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.92. 251,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,072. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

