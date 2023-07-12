Stevens Capital Partners Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.67. 503,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

