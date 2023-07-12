Steem 24-Hour Volume Hits $46.40 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Steem has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $88.01 million and $46.40 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,556.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00316935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.03 or 0.00903534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.00537948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00061791 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00130286 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,628,670 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

