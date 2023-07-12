ssv.network (SSV) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $200.47 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. ssv.network has a total market cap of $200.47 million and $6.14 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can now be bought for about $18.10 or 0.00059796 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ssv.network has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

