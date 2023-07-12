Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

