Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,205. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

