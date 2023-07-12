SOLVE Market Cap Reaches $10.89 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $496,342.10 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006304 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

