Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 29000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

