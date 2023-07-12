SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $128.79 million and $5.07 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,648,186,004 tokens. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

