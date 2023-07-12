Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signature Bank Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after buying an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,496,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,309,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,891,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.