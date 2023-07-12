Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.53.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of SBNY opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $208.48.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
