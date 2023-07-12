Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAWLF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shawcor in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shawcor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $15.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

