Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:CCPPFGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shaftesbury Price Performance

Shares of CCPPF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

About Shaftesbury



Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

