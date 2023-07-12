Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shaftesbury Price Performance

Shares of CCPPF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

About Shaftesbury

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.