Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Shaftesbury Price Performance
Shares of CCPPF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.
About Shaftesbury
