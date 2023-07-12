ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $600.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.35.

NOW opened at $561.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.41. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

