Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ELV traded down $14.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,711. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.99 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.06.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.