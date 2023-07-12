Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 161.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after acquiring an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.83.

Shares of PH traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,996. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $235.69 and a 1-year high of $402.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

