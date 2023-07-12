Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 67,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 591,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Scilex Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Scilex in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Scilex in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

