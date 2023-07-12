Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.88. 295,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,623. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

