Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 13.6%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 187,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 355,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$88.41 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.