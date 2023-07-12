Sabal Trust CO Sells 10,561 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 115,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 92,499 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 50,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 101,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

T traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,571,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,568,535. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

