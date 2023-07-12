Sabal Trust CO Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACN traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.27. The stock had a trading volume of 489,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,038. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.59 and a 200 day moving average of $282.70. The company has a market cap of $207.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.