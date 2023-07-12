Sabal Trust CO Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sabal Trust CO lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $442.16. 1,341,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,020. The company has a market capitalization of $419.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

