S. R. Schill & Associates Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,788 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,087 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

