RHS Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

RHS Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,088,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.29. 315,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

