Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.68. 563,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,443,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $101,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,667.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,433,943.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,896,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $101,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,524 shares of company stock worth $5,967,040 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

