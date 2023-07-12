Relaxing Retirement Coach Purchases 24,120 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.53% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $26,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFAS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. The company had a trading volume of 83,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.